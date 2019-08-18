Scott Hall on Changing Up His Ring Gear When He Went to WCW, Bischoff Trying to Sign WWE’s Seamstresses

– Scott Hall spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed his jump to WCW in 1996 and more. Highlights are below:

On the new ring gear he debuted in WCW: “After I left [WWE] and had to change my whole gimmick, I always liked wearing cool wrestling gear. I’m thinking, ‘Man, what am I gonna change to?’ So after the Razor was the blood. The thing is that we got spoiled working for Vince because they had professional seamstresses there that would whip up stuff. We go to WCW and we’re making good money but we had the worst gear in wrestling.”

On WWE’s seamstresses turning down an offer of double their pay to jump to WCW: “It ended up being the right decision… You gotta understand that WCW had never sold the building out before. They were in such a funk that they didn’t even run house shows. So they start getting things going and it was good times for all. I was just talking to Kevin the other day and we said that when we left WWE back in the day to start the nWo, we hoped it would work but we didn’t know it was going to change the world. It did and we’re going, ‘Oh my gosh!’