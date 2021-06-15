Scott Hall On Coming Up With ‘The Crow’ Gimmick For Sting, Still Making Six Figures From nWo Merch

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Scott Hall discussed still making six figures from nWo merchandise, coming up with ‘The Crow’ gimmick for Sting, and much more. You can read Scott Hall’s comments below.

Scott Hall on how he still makes six figures from nWo merchandise: “I never had any money when I started up, and I planned on going out with the same bank balance. Thank you Eric for the nWo because I’m probably gonna leave the house this weekend, and I’ve got three signings in the New York area. I’ll be darned that when we go to these appearances and praise God, there’s always a long line. I’m amazed I haven’t wrestled in forever and there’s always a line. But now, there are little kids that’ll come up to me with the nWo shirt throwing the Wolfpac up. It’s like, ‘You weren’t even born when this was happening.’ They’ll talk to you about the whole angle. Thank you to WWE Network for keeping us vital and all those guys in WWE merch for coming out with sweet merch……I’m making six figures just off of merch. Every once in a while, when you make an appearance, you get paid more. The funny part is, now that I hardly ever work for them or do anything, the payoffs are way better, it’s always first-class airfare, and they have a driver at the airport. When I was filling seats for them and traveling around the world, I couldn’t get shit. I was sitting in the back in the middle seat back when they had smoking seats. Four guys piling into a Ford Taurus that we paid for ourselves, staying in a motel because we’re paying for our hotels. ”

On coming up with ‘The Crow’ gimmick for Sting: “It was my very first TV in Macon. Of course, the boys get there early, and we’re there early. I’m wearing the denim vest and jeans for my opening segment and stuff, and I’m in there and Sting is applying his makeup. At this time, he’s still wearing his surfer color – neon and happy guy tights. But he’s letting his hair grow out. I didn’t really know Sting, and I never really had any heat with him. But he was a top guy when I was there before, and I was a bottom guy. We didn’t move in the same circles, we never wrestled, and we never interacted. I’m one of those guys that if I think it, I say it. I don’t care what our relationship is. He’s putting his makeup on, and I said, ‘You’re growing your hair out, huh?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘I guess frying it all those years is hard on you.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, it was really starting to damage it.’ I said, ‘That’s cool, but are you still gonna wear the happy guy tights?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ I’m thinking, now I remember why we didn’t hang out.

“I said, ‘Have you ever see The Crow?’ He goes no, and I said it’s this dark character with the white face paint and the dark lines. I said, ‘I ain’t telling you to rip off Taker, but rip off Taker.’ Different territory, it’s not quite as bad. The way I heard it, he ran it by [Eric Bischoff], they went yes, and we’re off to the races. To me, I don’t need any credit for it. It’s just the right thing to do. I never knew Sting, and we’re a little friendlier these days. To me, once you give a guy an idea and it works, you have a connection with that guy. I never made a road trip with Sting, and we may have eaten dinner once or twice. But I can look across the locker room after that and point at him and go, ‘There’s my boy.’ You get that kind of bond. I don’t know if it happens in other businesses because I’ve only been in the wrestling business, but you connect with guys on different levels. You might give a guy of an idea of a move to do, and it gets over for him. Or something to say in an interview that works. You don’t forget the guys who help you, and you don’t forget the guys who screw you over.”

