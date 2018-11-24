Various News: Scott Hall and Former WWE Superstars Heading to WrestleCade, Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll Feud Video, and PAC Warns Fans of Imitators on Social Media

– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall shared a photo on Twitter showing him, Buff Bagwell, Scott Steiner and Carlito on a plane together to go to WrerstleCade. You can check out that photo below.

– ROH released a video showcasing the Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll feud this week, which you can see below. In the video, Daniels challenges Marty Scurll for his ROH world title shot at Final Battle next month. You can check out that video below.

– Former WWE Superstar PAC (aka WWE’s Neville) warned fans on Twitter that he does not have an Instagram account and warned people about imitators on social media. You can check out his tweet below.