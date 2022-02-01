wrestling / News
Scott Hall, Victoria, More Added To WrestleCon 2022 Lineup
Several new additions have been announced for the WrestleCon 2022 lineup, with Scott Hall, Victoria (aka Lisa Marie Varon), and So Cal Val all added to the lineup. The WrestleCon festivities will take place during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas.
Here’s the updated WrestleCon 2022 lineup:
* Windham Rotunda
* Kurt Angle
* Paul Wight
* JBL
* Torrie Wilson
* Ron Simmons
* The IInspiration
* Road Dogg Brian James
* Lita
* Bull Nakano
* Mark and Jay Briscoe
* Westin Blake
* Atsushi Onita
* Jackie & Bobby Fulton
* JJ Dillon
* The Highlanders
* Tully Blanchard
* Maxx Payne
* Scotty Too Hotty
* One Man Gang
* Ted DiBiase Sr.
* Adam Bomb, Bryan Clarke
* Slick
* Marina Shafir
* Mike Rotunda aka IRS
* Kelly Kelly
* Mickie James
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Killer Kross
* Bill Eadie
* Barry Darsow
* Ultimo Dragon
* Al Snow
* Sonny Onoo
* Sam Houston
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* The Rock N’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Ted DiBiase Jr.
* The Honky Tonk Man
* Chelsea Green
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Velvet Sky
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Toni Storm
* Scott Hall
* Victoria
* So Cal Val
Welcome to WrestleCon Scott!! pic.twitter.com/2hORLtoXnk
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 31, 2022
It’s #twoferTuesday 😀 Let’s welcome these ladies to WrestleCon! pic.twitter.com/MJV6TLOuQQ
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 1, 2022
