Scott Hall Virtual Signing Canceled Out of Concern For His Condition

A virtual signing and meet & greet for Scott Hall was cut short on Saturday night after Hall did not appear to be in a condition to do it. Hall was doing the virtual event for Dark Parlor Originals, but it ended up being stopped after Hall apparently looked intoxicated.

According to one viewer who commented on the video, Hall was “being difficult” and after a late start, “Mike was trying to get through everyone’s orders in a timely manner but Hall kept having issues with every inscription or request and had issues with how rushed he felt. Influenced by meds or other substances. He was trying but he wasn’t in a mental state to push through so quickly with so many items in a 4 hour period while being streamed live.”

Dark Parlor Originals’ Mike addressed the situation in a video who said that Hall has “had some issues going on recently. It’s not my business to talk about. We’re not here to make him look bad, we’re not here to look bad. We just trying to get your stuff signed.”

The business provided an update this morning which noted that Hall is back home and doing okay, adding, “His health and safety is top priority and I’m not going to share personal details or information, that is not my business to discuss.” The update also noted: