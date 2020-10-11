wrestling / News
Scott Hall Virtual Signing Canceled Out of Concern For His Condition
A virtual signing and meet & greet for Scott Hall was cut short on Saturday night after Hall did not appear to be in a condition to do it. Hall was doing the virtual event for Dark Parlor Originals, but it ended up being stopped after Hall apparently looked intoxicated.
According to one viewer who commented on the video, Hall was “being difficult” and after a late start, “Mike was trying to get through everyone’s orders in a timely manner but Hall kept having issues with every inscription or request and had issues with how rushed he felt. Influenced by meds or other substances. He was trying but he wasn’t in a mental state to push through so quickly with so many items in a 4 hour period while being streamed live.”
Dark Parlor Originals’ Mike addressed the situation in a video who said that Hall has “had some issues going on recently. It’s not my business to talk about. We’re not here to make him look bad, we’re not here to look bad. We just trying to get your stuff signed.”
The business provided an update this morning which noted that Hall is back home and doing okay, adding, “His health and safety is top priority and I’m not going to share personal details or information, that is not my business to discuss.” The update also noted:
This is the first time I’ve ever had to deal with a situation like this. Having never been through something like this, we were making decisions on the fly and I hope we made the right ones. I have learned a lot from this experience and now that it’s over and I’m looking back on it, I would have likely made a few decisions differently. We handled it the best we could in the moment.
Before we went live, we were assured that Scott was ok and ready to go live. He wanted to interact with his fans and encouraged it. I trusted him and thought we made the right call, as soon we went live, he changed and acted differently. He was not acting the way he was on camera, before the stream. If he acted the way he did on the live video, we would not have gone live in the first place. We ended the feed soon after and everything has been deleted. Our intention was never to put Scott in a bad spot or in a negative situation to make him look bad.”
