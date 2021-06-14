Scott Hall Recalls Making His WCW Nitro Debut, His Reaction To Hulk Hogan As Third Man In nWo

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Scott Hall discussed his debut on WCW Nitro, Hulk Hogan as the third man in the nWo, and much more. You can read Scott Hall’s comments below.

Scott Hall on walking through the crowd for his debut on WCW Nitro: “It felt really cool to walk out and people pop for you. I remember you [Eric Bischoff] gave me the lead on this – when I interrupted the match and it wasn’t jabronis, it was a couple of guys and I knew both of them. I was just supposed to hit the ring and grab the mic and start talking, not hit the ring and beat them up and hit the sirens for angle alert. You said, ‘No, don’t go to them.’ Then it looked great. I remember [Mike] Enos looking at me going, ‘What are you doing, man?’ I think that was the start of it being real. Every week after that, the crowd got bigger and the ratings got better and we were off to the races.”

On his opinion on why the nWo storyline worked from the start: “In my opinion, it worked because after the story came out and we were still the same looking guys, the backstory was we were disgruntled. We never got an opportunity in WCW, and once we got an opportunity, wow look what happened. We ended up on top. I don’t remember us ever sitting around discussing it. In my head, the way I looked at it was Vince sent us here to take over.”

On Hulk Hogan as the third man and Hogan’s run as a heel: “I didn’t have any relationship with Hulk at that time. I think I may have met him once, but I didn’t know him at all. I didn’t know what he was thinking. I knew I’d watch their show and it had gotten to the point where I think they did an hour tape and they went live with the second hour, and Hogan would confirm it later – the fans would count down and once they knew they were live on the air, they started chanting, ‘Hogan sucks, Hogan sucks.’ I remember talking to Hulk after things started taking off and the nWo was really blowing up, he goes, ‘I gotta admit it to you bro, when they’re chanting Hogan sucks, it gets to you.’ I’m thinking yeah I bet it does, especially after you’ve been the biggest thing in wrestling. It felt really good to see the relationship grow with Hulk and Kevin [Nash].

“When he did the job for Piper at Starrcade in Nashville – he had control and he didn’t have to do anything he didn’t want to do. He took Piper’s sleeper and he came straight from the ring, and me and Kevin were sitting in his limo. He jumped in the limo and we went back to the hotel. He was so excited having just done a job. I’m getting goosebumps now because I’m going back there in my mind. He was so happy. We said, ‘Hulk, now what you do as a heel, you just lie about it. Tomorrow on Nitro, you go, who’s next? I beat Piper.’ I said that’s something you’ve never done. You’ve gotta cheat and you’ve gotta lie. It was cool to see a guy who’d been at the top, who delivered wrestling to this place where it is….I was just really happy he got a new shot at his career and I got to be a small part of it.”

