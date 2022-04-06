wrestling / News
Scott Norton Returns to NJPW For Windy City Riot 12-Man Tag Match
Scott Norton is making his return to NJPW to partner with the Bullet Club for a 12-man tag team match at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW announced that Norton is partnering with Chris Bey, the Good Brothers, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo against the United Empire team of Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher on the April 16th show.
You can see the full announcement below:
BULLET CLUB face United Empire in Chicago! 【NJoA】
Legendary Scott Norton returns, as Aussie Open hit the cerulean blue
After controversial events the past few weeks for BULLET CLUB, it appears as if the group has formed a united front; albeit without the presence of the Guerrillas of Destiny and founder member Tama Tonga. With their sights now set on reasserting themselves as the premiere group in all of professional wrestling, they will be looking to make a statement in Chicago opposite the United Empire.
In a mammoth 12 man tag, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb hit the US from Japan, alongside Public Enemy TJP, and with the addition of Aussie Open. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher make their first NJPW appearance since Royal Quest in London in 2019, and now form this intimidating United Empire team of five.
It’s certainly an imposing combination, and one that any BULLET CLUB team would have significant issues with. Hikuleo, Chris Bey and El Phantasmo have some formidable and legendary additions of their own though. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, the Good Brothers are in NJPW action for the first time since Resurgence last August, and the team will be joined by the legendary Scott Norton! ‘Flash’ Norton will wrestle in the cerulean blue for the first time in five years, and even at 60 years old, will be a powerful presence on the BC squad!