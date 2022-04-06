Scott Norton Returns to NJPW For Windy City Riot 12-Man Tag Match

Scott Norton is making his return to NJPW to partner with the Bullet Club for a 12-man tag team match at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW announced that Norton is partnering with Chris Bey, the Good Brothers, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo against the United Empire team of Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher on the April 16th show.

