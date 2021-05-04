Scott Stanford Reveals Original Plans For WWE Network, How Format Would’ve Been Different

Scott Stanford was recently interviewed on The Launchcast, and one of the topics he discussed was the original plans for the WWE Network. Stanford mentioned what WWE had mind for the network and how the format would’ve been different than what it eventually became.

When discussing the WWE Network, Stanford revealed that the initial idea revolved around the company wanting to present it like a TV Network, which could’ve led to him hosting a show similar to SportsCenter (via Fightful):

“The WWE Network was originally supposed to be a TV network like YES Network or MSG. The powers that be decided to go with streaming. Had it been on television, we were talking about me doing a Scott Van Pelt type show, like a morning show. All the bells and whistles studio show with the news of the day, bring in John Cena, all kind of stuff. Once it became a more on-demand situation, the ideas changed and went out the window. That’s what I think would’ve happened, a SportsCenter-type scenario, but WWE. I still think it would be pretty cool.”

Of course, the company recently switched gears with the WWE Network by notching a deal to make Peacock the exclusive streaming service of WWE moving forward.