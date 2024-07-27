Scott Steiner Gives His Take on AEW, Says There Can’t Be Matches Without Storylines

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Scott Steiner was asked about his opinion on AEW, noting that he thinks competition is good for the business. He still had criticisms about the product, however.

He said: “I try to watch some stuff sometimes. I don’t have a whole lot of time. It’s great for another place for the guys to work. Competition’s always good for the business. But there’s no doubt that WWE is hot right now. They got the fan interest. That’s what’s most important. The thing is, you just can’t have matches. Nobody gives a shit if they’re just matches with no storyline. You’re throwing two guys together…No, [it doesn’t work.]“