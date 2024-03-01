Scott Steiner Recalls Becoming Big Poppa Pump, Losing First PPV Match After Gimmick Change

Scott Steiner turned heel and became “Big Poppa Pump” in 1998, and he recently looked back on the career-redefining change. The WWE Hall of Famer split with his brother Rick on WCW TV and took on an entirely new character in the Big Poppa Pump gimmick, and he talked about the reason for the change during a Q&A at Music City Multi Con. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his feud with Rick and change into Big Poppa Pump: “It was time for me to change. I was getting pretty much sick of everything, and I had a different attitude at that point. That’s really why I changed, went blonde, as soon as I did that that night, turned on my brother, I bleached my hair because I knew I couldn’t go out there and try to be the same guy.”

On losing his first PPV match after his character change: “You don’t do that to the first guy who just repackaged you know? But you try and make chicken salad out of chicken s**t, so I just kept working on the character … work on my interviews, tried to be a bastard and people took off.”