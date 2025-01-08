Scott Steiner Has No Problem With Bron Breakker Borrowing Steiner Brothers Moves

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Scott Steiner said that he has no problem with Bron Breakker borrowing moves from the Steiner Brothers during his WWE career. Steiner is, of course, the uncle of Breakker.

He said: “He’s blood, of course I would have no problem with that!” the veteran noted. “Known him all his life, love that kid, he’s great, he’s definitely highly [athletic].”

He also said that he’s impressed with Breakker’s promo work early in his career. He added: “That’s surprised me, and I think that’s helped him a lot in his progression of where he’s at in wrestling right now.“