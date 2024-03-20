Scott Steiner Thinks Bron Breakker Can Reach Roman Reigns’ Level In WWE

Scott Steiner believes the sky is the limit for his nephew Bron Breakker, saying he can hit the top level in WWE. Steiner recently spoke about Breakker, the current NXT Tag Team Champion and Smackdown roster member, in an appearance at For the Love of Wrestling. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On whether Breakker can hit Roman Reigns’ level in WWE: “Oh, there’s no doubt he can reach that level. It just takes time. I think he’s ready, he just needs some more seasoning wrestling against good guys. When you wrestle against good guys, you get better. I think he’s ready, he just needs to make the right moves here and there and you never know what can happen. He’s doing good.

“The one thing you have to be a good at as a professional wrestler is the interview. When he was just a little boy, six or seven years old, he’d ride his bike over to my house. He had watched Monday Night Nitro and then he’d come over and do the interview on me, my exact same shit, talking shit to me. Man, come up with your own shit. It was in his blood from a very young age, that’s probably why he’s so good at it right now.”

On Breakker using his moves: “[jokingly] Of course, he’s stealing all my s**t. Oh yeah, I call him out all of the time. [laughs] Matter of fact, he owes me a check.”