As previously reported, Bron Breakker hit Carlito with a huge flying spear on Monday’s episode of RAW, which went viral shortly after it happened. In a post on Twitter, Scott Steiner weighed in on his nephew’s impressive move.

He wrote: “People talkin’ bout @bronbreakkerwwe’s spear like it was ‘perfect’ or even ‘better than perfect.’ WHAT THE HELL DID YOU EXPECT?! He’s a STEINER! The kid’s a damn Genetic FREAK, born to break backs and snap necks! That wasn’t a spear, that was a missile straight from the Steiner DNA vault!”