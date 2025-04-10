wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Comments on Bron Breakker’s Spear From RAW: ‘What Did You Expect? He’s A Steiner’
As previously reported, Bron Breakker hit Carlito with a huge flying spear on Monday’s episode of RAW, which went viral shortly after it happened. In a post on Twitter, Scott Steiner weighed in on his nephew’s impressive move.
He wrote: “People talkin’ bout @bronbreakkerwwe’s spear like it was ‘perfect’ or even ‘better than perfect.’ WHAT THE HELL DID YOU EXPECT?! He’s a STEINER! The kid’s a damn Genetic FREAK, born to break backs and snap necks! That wasn’t a spear, that was a missile straight from the Steiner DNA vault!”
People talkin’ bout @bronbreakkerwwe's spear like it was "perfect" or even "better than perfect." WHAT THE HELL DID YOU EXPECT?! He’s a STEINER! The kid’s a damn Genetic FREAK, born to break backs and snap necks! That wasn’t a spear, that was a missile straight from the Steiner…
— Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) April 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Official WrestleMania 41 T-Shirts List Jey Uso vs. Gunther & Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for Night 1
- Tiffany Stratton Believes Charlotte Flair Didn’t Expect Her To Clap Back in Controversial Segment
- Bully Ray Lists His Mount Rushmore of Top Drawing WWE Superstars
- Next Steven Spielberg Movie Will Include Wrestling, Chavo Guerrero and Brian Cage Involved