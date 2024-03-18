Scott Steiner Thinks Bron Breakker Using His Moves Is A Compliment

During an appearance for Monopoly Events (via Wrestling Inc), Scott Steiner spoke about Bron Breakker using the Steiner Brothers’ moves in WWE but not their name. He said that at least when it comes to the moves, he thinks it’s a compliment.

He said: “I’m not going to say anything as long as he keeps on doing what he does. I give him sh*t all the time that he’s stealing all our sh*t, he does my Frankensteiner, does our suplexes, but he has his own specific way of doing everything so it’s definitely different. I take it as a compliment from him, I talk to him almost every week we are still a tight-knit family. I think it’s great, and I think he wants to be a Steiner but there’s certain things there’s no reason trying to change. So if that’s how they want to push him, so be it. It’s not a fight worth fighting.“