Scott Steiner Discusses Bron Breakker’s Progression In WWE

Speaking with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge (per Fightful), Scott Steiner discussed Bron Breakker’s progression in WWE.

Breakker, Steiner’s nephew, is slated to challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam. Here are the highlights:

On Bron’s feud with Sami: “[Sami] obviously cheated. He’s not going to beat Bron on his own. He got lucky. What, did he have brass knuckles or something? He pulled something out. He can’t beat him one on one. He got lucky.”

On Bron’s progression: “So far, it’s going great, I think. We’ll see what happens. But so far, they’re pushing him good.”