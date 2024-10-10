wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Hypes Up His Son’s Touchdown on Wednesday: ‘Not All Receivers Are Created Equal’
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, scored another touchdown on Wednesday night and his dad couldn’t be prouder. While commenting on the game between Brock’s Jacksonville State and New Mexico State, Steiner used his math skills to explain the significance.
He wrote: “All receivers are not created equal….the numbers don’t lie, he had a 141 2/3 chance of scoring a touchdown.”
All receivers are not created equal….the numbers don't lie, he had a 141 2/3 chance of scoring a touchdown 💪 https://t.co/TC3ZTeU4lW
— Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) October 10, 2024
