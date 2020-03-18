Scott Steiner Makes ‘Steiner Math’ Joke During Indy Show Appearance About Collapse (Video)

During his appearance at NEW ERA’s indy show over the weekend, Scott Steiner made a “Steiner Math” joke about his medical emergency earlier in the month. As you may recall, Steiner was hospitalized after collapsing at the March 7th Impact Wrestling taping and underwent a heart procedure. He was back in action (so to speak) at the indy show over the weekend, and in video of him from the actual show, he cut a promo in which he addressed his health status.

In the video, which you can see below, Steiner pops the crowd with a shoutout to his “freaks” in the crowd and says, “Well, it’s obvious that everybody heard what happened last week. A lot of people came to me, [saying they were] praying for me, gave me their best wishes. And I appreciate that. But I’ll tell you what, it happened on Friday night, I actually do not remember walking to the ring, talking, walking back to the ring, collapsing. I don’t remember Friday night, I don’t remember Saturday night … But as I entered the hospital, I’m freaking the nurses out because you know, I don’t remember nothing. I’m a wild man. I’m asking, ‘Why am I here? I gotta get out of here.’ At that point, my wife walks in, she says, ‘Oh don’t worry about. I’ll go talk to them. This is me.”

After pointing out his wife in the crowd, he continued, “But as I was sitting on the hospital bed, the doctor came up to me. He said, ‘The procedure that happened to you, normally you only had an 8% chance of winning, of getting off the bed, of living.’ I said, ‘Doc, every time I step in the ring, I have a 141 2/3% chance of winning. What do you think my chances are of jumping out of this business?'”

He gives another shout out to his freaks before saying, “Oh yeah, I almost forgot. Doctor says I gotta take a couple weeks off. So I’ve known this guy for over 30 years, and he still looks the same to me. Everybody welcome Mike Jackson!”