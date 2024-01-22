wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Recalls ‘Action-Packed’ Match With Goldberg at WCW Fall Brawl 2000
In an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Scott Steiner spoke about his No Disqualification match with Goldberg at WCW Fall Brawl 2000, which was considered a show highlight. He noted that he went into the match with a broken orbital bone, thanks to a punch from Goldberg. Steiner said that was due to a timing issue from the both of them.
He said: “I knew what kind of match that we had to have. It was basically we had to beat the sh*t out of each other. People like that action-packed beat the sh*t out of each other style. You know when most athletes that played in college and or play pro like Bill did, there’s a certain amount of respect that you have. If you think about it, it’s really hard to get a college scholarship. So there’s a certain amount of respect for guys that actually played sports, I would say more so than anybody else that gets into wrestling. So we had a certain amount of respect.“
