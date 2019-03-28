AIW Owner Reveals Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle

– Fightful recently spoke to AIW owner John Thorne, who discussed the reaction by Scott Steiner to a match with Hornswoggle, aka Swoggle. Steiner is set to face Swoggle at the upcoming Slumber Party Massacre show on April 4 Below are some highlights.

Thorne on Scott Steiner reacting to booking against Swoggle: “I don’t know what his hours of operation are, but he’ll usually text me between the hours of 2 AM and 4 AM on a Wednesday. I get like a text that says ‘do you have me booked against Swoggle?’ like six weeks ago. I respond, and don’t get a response for weeks. I was a little nervous on how he was taking that. He called me last week and was explaining his, I guess reservations about the match. I can’t make this stuff up. He was worried about how the match was going to end up because of WCW entering him into a midget tossing contest in 2000 or 2001. He said it was really difficult for him to work with a midget and lift them up, but he’s not opposed to it. It’s a very strange dynamic and we’re trying to work our way through it. I don’t know how Scott Steiner vs. Swoggle is going to turn out. We wanted to do something so far outside of the box and that nobody would ever book, and would get attention on the show.”

Thorne on Shinjiro Otani vs. Eddie Kingston at Slumber Party Massacre: “Otani was a guy on my list who I wanted to use, but I hadn’t reached out yet. I was approached by Game Changer, who asked if I’d be interested in bringing Otani over during WrestleMania weekend, which I jumped at immediately. I started thinking of people who could work well with Otani, and there’s a billion people. Someone who is a huge fan of Otani and early NJPW is Eddie Kingston — that’s the most perfect matchup we could offer.”