Scott Steiner Recalls Doing 450 Splash One Time In 1980s

Scott Steiner says he was the first person to ever do the 450 splash, but he only ever did it the one time. The wrestling legend noted on Going Ringside that he did the move in the mid-1980s and explained why he never did it after the first time.

“I actually did a 450 splash,” Steiner said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I was the first one [to do it], I did in ’86 or ’87 while I was wrestling Dick the Bruiser. I didn’t like the way I landed so I never did it again.”

The 450 Splash was a popular finisher in the mid-1990s for high flyers and has since become a regular part of many people’s movesets.