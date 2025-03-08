– During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho at the Jericho Cruise, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recalled The Steiner Bros. run in WWE in the 1990s, noting that they were attempting to get fired with their antics and even started food fights at buildings. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Scott Steiner on he and his brother trying to get fired from WWE: “We weren’t getting paid…so then we start getting frustrated, so then we started trying to get fired. The first thing, we were in an overseas tour, we’re in Italy, and my brother said, you know, in the cafeteria, you know; food fight!”

On starting another food fight: “Then we did it again the next night at the building, there’s just a bunch of food at the building, and the same thing: food fight again. After all that, I don’t think – if they didn’t catch then, they caught on when I requested a meeting with Vince [McMahon] which was a pretty touchy thing because that was after Nailz had choked him out.”

The Steiner Bros. would later return to WCW in 1996.