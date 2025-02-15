Scott Steiner Reflects on His Feud With Bill Goldberg in WCW

– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recalled his feud with fellow Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg, in WCW. Steiner said the following on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Well, Bill had that undefeated streak, he was a powerhouse, it just made sense for us to go at it; so, basically just beat the s*** out of each other. It was a good match. Plus, he had that big following, so that’s all that matters. (…) Oh, yeah, he was money. So, people loved him, and I tried to make them hate me so it was the perfect combination.”