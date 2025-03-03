Scott Steiner Reflects On Surprise From WWE Return In 2002

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, on the Talk is Jericho podcast (per Wrestling Inc), revealed he was pleasantly surprised by the positive reaction he received from the crowd during his WWE return in 2002. Here are the highlights:

On the moment: “They played my music, I went out and just beat up Matt Hardy and Nowinski. Even Howard Finkel came up to me and said, ‘Man, that was one of the biggest pops I’ve witnessed,'” recalled Steiner. “I was actually fairly surprised that I got that response, and so I thought, ‘This is great. They don’t have to push me much ’cause they already know who I am.'”

On being treated unfairly: “Unfortunately, everybody from WCW got the thumb put on them, and I was just one of them.”