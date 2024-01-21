Scott Steiner Recalls Reinventing His Look in WCW

Scott Steiner changed up his character in a big way when he went solo in WCW, and he looked back on his change in appearance recently. Steiner took on a whole new persona after he betrayed his brother Rick and joined the NWO in 1998, and he spoke with Two Man Power Trip about the change. You can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

“We had wrestled everybody and we were popular, I knew I had to do a drastic change from what I was. The black hair and mullet, otherwise people would see me as the same, so that’s when I turned on my brother… I showed up [in the locker room] and when I showed up, believe it or not, a whole lot of people didn’t recognize me, a lot of the announcers didn’t recognize me either because I didn’t really tell anybody I was going to do it. The only person that knew it — I ran it by Eric Bischoff.”

On changing his wrestling style: “I could do the Frankensteiner, I just didn’t want to do it because I didn’t want people to cheer me, because it was a fairly popular move, so I basically just changed my style to ground-and-pound. I was paid to be a heel.”