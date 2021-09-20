wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Returns to the Ring To Face Jerry Lawler
Scott Steiner returned to the ring this past Saturday, wrestling his first match in over a year after collapsing at Impact Wrestling tapings in March 2020. He lost a match to Jerry Lawler at “Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion” at the Fitzgerald’s Casino Event Center in Tunica, Mississippi. Jimmy Hart was in the corner of Lawler for the match.
The event also featured meet-and-greets with Bill Dundee, Ricky Steamboat, Lex Luger, Sgt. Slaughter, Tommy Rich, Doug Gilbert, Dave Brown, Kurt Angle, Miranda Gordy, Thunder Rosa and others. You can see a video of the match, and photos of the event, below.
Last night at @FitzCasinoMS what a great show! https://t.co/RuQN94sZRM
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 20, 2021
Thank you @KiLynnKing !
Your match was amazing! https://t.co/mfOwL2X3A9
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 20, 2021
Big thanks to everyone who came out to @FitzCasinoMS yesterday! Great meet & greet Awesome wrestling show! Let's do it again soon!!! https://t.co/P9UgDfuFHz
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 19, 2021
