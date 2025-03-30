Scott Steiner Reveals the Origin of His Chainmail Hood

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner revealed the origin of his chainmail hood. He revealed that he saw it at a strip club, which made him want to use it.

Scott Steiner said on the chainmail hood (via Fightful), “Well, I had the two girls walk out with me, and I went to a strip bar to find them some nice, sexy lingerie stuff. So they could walk out with me. I saw the chainmail in a case. I thought, ‘Shit I gotta have that,’ and I wore it ever since.”