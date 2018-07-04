Scott Steiner Says Big Poppa Pump Was the Culmination of His Career, Talks Most Memorable Moments

– Scott Steiner spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview talking about his most memorable career moments and more. Highlights are below:

On developing his Big Poppa Pump character: “It was a culmination of my career. I first started pro wrestling right after I got out of college at the University of Michigan so I was in that frame of mind where I wanted to wrestle with my brother. After I changed my hairstyle, became a ‘bad guy’ and became ‘Big Poppa Pump’ that was kind of the way I thought at the time. There were a lot of politics and bull**t in wrestling. That was the way my mind was. People seemed to like it, and took off with it. My interviews were the way I thought and the way I came across it seemed believable because that was the way I was thinking. The fans got with it and liked it.”

On the most memorable moments of his career: “I think the moment sticks out when you win the World Title and World Tag Team Titles. Things like that. The nWo was the greatest time in professional wrestling because we were going into mixed stadiums like the Georgia Dome. That was one of the greatest times in pro wrestling and was the most profitable time in pro wrestling. That was the best, and unfortunately, unless another television company gets involved with pro wrestling that time will never return again. Another thing that sticks out was when we went to North Korea with 193,000 people for three nights. That will be a record that would be hard to break. It was for New Japan Pro Wrestling. That was the best period that sticks out to me, but it is always great when the house is packed. Makes it fun for everybody.”