wrestling / News

Scott Steiner Set for Cameo on Talk’N Shop A Mania 2

October 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scott Steiner NEW ERA 3-14-20

As previously reported, Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 had started filming last week in Georgia and is slated to debut in November. Rory Fox shared a photo today showing Scott Steiner filming at the upcoming pay-per-view show, and he revealed that Steiner will make a cameo on the show. You can view that tweet below.

Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 iss slated to debut on November 7

