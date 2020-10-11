wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Set for Cameo on Talk’N Shop A Mania 2
October 11, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 had started filming last week in Georgia and is slated to debut in November. Rory Fox shared a photo today showing Scott Steiner filming at the upcoming pay-per-view show, and he revealed that Steiner will make a cameo on the show. You can view that tweet below.
Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 iss slated to debut on November 7
Hanging with "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner at #TalkNShopAMania2!! Do not miss Scott's cameo at #2ndWorstPPVEver!! pic.twitter.com/WaRMJRYo9b
— Rory Fox (@roryfox_) October 11, 2020
