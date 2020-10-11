Scott Steiner Set for Cameo on Talk’N Shop A Mania 2

– As previously reported, Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 had started filming last week in Georgia and is slated to debut in November. Rory Fox shared a photo today showing Scott Steiner filming at the upcoming pay-per-view show, and he revealed that Steiner will make a cameo on the show. You can view that tweet below.

