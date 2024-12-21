wrestling / News
Scott Steiner Confirms His Son Wants To Be A Pro Wrestler
December 21, 2024 | Posted by
Bron Breakker’s cousin could soon join him in the wrestling world, as Scott Steiner confirmed that is the current plan. In an interview with ESPN, Big Poppa Pump confirmed his son Brock Rechsteiner can become a legend too if he’s a genetic freak like his old man. Brock is a wide receiver for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
He said: “Yeah that’s the plan. That’s what he wants to do, so whatever makes him happy.”
When asked how to become a legend in the wrestling business, Steiner added: “Being a genetic freak like myself. It takes a lot of work, you know, I did it for like 25 years. It takes a while.”
Bron, who was there as well, added that he thinks his cousin will take to the business very will.
