Scott Steiner Thinks Bron Breakker Is Ready for the Main Roster

– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner discussed the progress of his nephew, Bron Breakker, in his WWE career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Scott Steiner on how well his nephew has picked up the business: “He’s picked it up quicker than I thought he would. There are so many intricate details you have to pay attention to. He was always a fan. He’d watch me on Nitro and then ride his bicycle over and then cut the same promo on me, to me. [Laughs]. ‘Come up with your own shit.’ I believe that’s probably good with interviews today, he’s been doing it for so long. Then, he copies all my shit, so that helps [laughs]. He’s very athletic. He was in Baltimore Ravens camp in the COVID year, which was tough because they had to learn by video and not on the field. He made it to the second to last cut. He did good. Then he got called a year after he started wrestling, but he was already making good progress in wrestling so he stayed at the Performance Center.”

On if Bron Breakker is ready for the main roster: “Do I think he’s ready? Yeah, but there’s no point in going up there if there are not any plans because there are so many people up there now with CM Punk coming back, Cody Rhodes, The Rock just came back for that Raw and it sounds like they might be doing WrestleMania with Rock and Roman Reigns. There are so many top-notch talents, it’s hard for them to find a spot for everybody. It’s better to stay down there (in NXT) instead of going up there (to the main roster) and getting lost in the shuffle. It’s better to go up when they have concrete plans for you.”