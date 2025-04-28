Scott Steiner Wishes He’d Been Healthy For His Second Run in WWE

Scott Steiner recently looked back on his WWE stint in the early ’00s and wishes he’d been healthy during that particular run. Steiner returned to WWE in 2002 for a run that lasted two years, and he spoke about that period in an interview on Casual Conversations With the Classic. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being hurt during that run: “I wish I could have been healthy. My foot was totally paralyzed, you know, that was before I got the surgery on it. So, you know, if I try to watch a match now from back in that time, I mean, I can’t even watch myself walk to the ring. It was just, you know, experiencing paralysis is a messed-up thing.”

On his foot today: “And I mean, it’s still paralyzed to this day, but I had surgery to kind of stabilize it — a little bit more than it was. But still, you know … yeah, still dead.”