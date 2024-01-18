– Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (aka Scott Garland) recently spoke to AEW Unrestricted on working as a producer and coach in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Scotty 2 Hotty on his coaching philosophy: “I think it’s easier for me to coach by watching them work in front of a live audience. So much of what I do is moments, and character stuff and the psychology and the storytelling. I always say any monkey can do the moves, [anyone] with any athletic ability can do the moves, and when I was younger I thought that’s what it was about.”

On why he likes to watch talents perform in the ring in front of a live audience: “If I can see them perform in front of an audience it’s easier for me to critique them, rather than being in a training facility where you’re teaching. You can teach, but I think I’m more valuable as a coach to teach watching them in front of an audience.”