Scotty 2 Hotty Booked To Wrestle At February ISPW Show After Recent WWE Exit

November 30, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Scotty 2 Hotty

As previously reported, Scotty 2 Hotty requested his WWE release after serving as an NXT coach, stating that he “would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at.” WWE has not officially announced his exit.

However, his first post-WWE booking has been announced (h/t Fightful), as it was revealed on Facebook that he’ll be in action at an ISPW event in February 2022.

Here’s the official announcement on Scotty 2 Hotty’s appearance:

— SAVE THE DATE
Following December 10th’s ISPW Christmas Chaos at St. Anthony’s Church Gym in Butler, we return there on Friday, February 18th for ISPW Valentine’s Vengeance! Already signed to compete in action that night is SCOTTY 2 HOTTY!!!!

