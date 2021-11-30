Scotty 2 Hotty Booked To Wrestle At February ISPW Show After Recent WWE Exit

As previously reported, Scotty 2 Hotty requested his WWE release after serving as an NXT coach, stating that he “would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at.” WWE has not officially announced his exit.

However, his first post-WWE booking has been announced (h/t Fightful), as it was revealed on Facebook that he’ll be in action at an ISPW event in February 2022.

Here’s the official announcement on Scotty 2 Hotty’s appearance: