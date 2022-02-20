Scotty 2 Hotty On How He Got His First WWE Contract, Working With Taz

Scotty 2 Hotty discussed getting his first deal with WWE and his history of working with Taz during a recent interview. During his conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the WWE alumnus talked about how he began working with WWE and more; you can check out the highlights below:

On becoming a “go-to” guy for WWE before being signed: “I understood that if they’re using me in this role for these guys multiple times—and those are just the two that come to mind, right?—that they must see something in me if I’m their go-to guy. I’m not under contract, flying me to Quebec to do live events because Marty Jannetty or somebody was injured. So last minute I get called to do shows in New Brunswick, Quebec working with Carl Oulette up there. This was back in the early ’90s. So I was that go-to guy in the northeast. I had one of the last matches in the old Boston Garden with Owen Hart, wrestled Hakushi there on a live event. So I knew there was something. My first match was August 19th of ’91. That was with the Beverly Brothers. The Berserker was, I think, my second match there. So ’91, we’re in 2021, that’s thirty years. So it’s been awesome. I feel like I’ve gone through a divorce, but a divorce that ends well. You don’t want to go out and bad-mouth somebody, but it’s time to move on.”

On getting his first WWE contract: “So, here’s the story on that. WWE was recording RAW in Lowell, Massachusetts on a Thursday night because it was going into the Christmas break so they were taping it on Thursday. Friday and Saturday, I was scheduled to work for ECW in Massachusetts. So I left on Thursday, stopped in Lowell and asked to speak to Bruce Prichard. I just wanted to give him the heads-up, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this tryout deal with ECW,’ thinking maybe this will push them to sign me finally. So I said, ‘Hey, tell Bruce Prichard,’ who was head of Talent Relations at the time, ‘Hey, can I talk to you?’ He said, ‘I can’t right now. But I want to talk to you. Can we talk next week?’

“I did two days of ECW working Taz and after the first match Dreamer and Taz brought me into the room and said, ‘Hey, we want to do something with you.’ There were a couple of different ideas they threw out there. I said, ‘Can I let you know next Wednesday? Bruce Prichard wants to talk to me,’ and what does Bruce Prichard want to talk to me about, you know? So I talked to Bruce the following Wednesday, he said, ‘Hey, we’re starting this Light Heavyweight division, we’d like to sign you.’ So, that was it, man. I also, at the time, Tony Rumble was booking guys for Nitro. So all within that two-week timeframe, Rumble had asked me to go to Nitro, then I get the WWE thing, ECW—it was a crazy time, dude. That time in wrestling was cool and I feel like we’re on the bubble of that again. A different version of it.”

On his history working with Taz: “We had known each other because we had been working for ICW [and] Savoldi around the northeast. I’d been going through old videotapes and I have matches with Taz in high schools—old Tazmaniac, with the face paint and working a little company out of Wallingford, Connecticut. We probably wrestled ten times before those WWE matches. So we knew each other well.”