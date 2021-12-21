Scotty 2 Hotty Launches New YouTube Channel

– Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty, aka Scott Garland, has launched his own YouTube channel. You can see his new introductory video below. He notes in the video that besides doing seminars, he plans on getting back into the ring to wrestle again. He’s currently scheduled to work the ISPW Valentine’s Vengeance event on Friday, February 18.

As noted, Scotty 2 Hotty announced that he requested his WWE release last month.