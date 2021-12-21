wrestling / News
Scotty 2 Hotty Launches New YouTube Channel
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty, aka Scott Garland, has launched his own YouTube channel. You can see his new introductory video below. He notes in the video that besides doing seminars, he plans on getting back into the ring to wrestle again. He’s currently scheduled to work the ISPW Valentine’s Vengeance event on Friday, February 18.
As noted, Scotty 2 Hotty announced that he requested his WWE release last month.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Discusses Similarities & Differences Between Vince McMahon & Tony Khan
- WWE Reportedly Wants Steve Austin To Have ‘Meaningful’ Role At WrestleMania 38
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley
- Viktor Says WWE Wouldn’t Let Him Reference Being Trained at the Hart Dungeon