Scotty 2 Hotty, NXT Stars Played Zombies at WrestleMania Backlash
WWE legend Scotty 2 Hotty has revealed that he was among those playing undead in the Zombies Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash. The former WWE Tag Team Champion posted to Instagram to reveal that he was one of the zombies in the Miz vs. Damian Priest match. The other zombies were NXT and Performance Center members including Jake Atlas, Xyon Quinn (Daniel Vidot), Ikemen Jiro, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, August Grey, Bronson Rechsteiner, Joe Gacy, Drew Kasper, Jacob Kasper, Cal Bloom, Matty Wahlberg, Joe Ariola, and Chance Barrow per Wrestling Inc.
The zombies were created by Jason Baker and Tom Savini’s Callosum Studios, who have also created costumes and looks for The Fiend and others for WWE. Fractured FX Inc. also worked on the zombies.
You can see posts by Scott and others below of their zombie looks:
Had an absolute blast yesterday making zombies for @FracturedFX @wwe promo for @DaveBautista #ArmyOfTheDead . Thank you Justin Raleigh for allowing a few of us from @callosumstudios to get to come and play with the cool kids! #zombie #sfx #wwe #wwebacklash pic.twitter.com/M3n58D6FN9
— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 17, 2021
#ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/WhaqZKJM5q
— Xyon Quinn (@DanielVidot) May 17, 2021
— Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) May 17, 2021
— Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) May 17, 2021
