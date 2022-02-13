Scotty 2 Hotty on Finding Out Adam Cole Left WWE NXT, Says He Didn’t Know Cole Was Leaving

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE Superstar and NXT coach Scotty 2 Hotty (aka Scott Garland) discussed Adam Cole leaving WWE NXT. According to Scotty, he didn’t even know that Cole had left NXT until after he was gone. Scotty 2 Hotty stated on the subject:

“Dude, I didn’t know until after Cole was gone. I saw him before his last match and somebody said, ‘He’s pretty upset’ before he went out there and then he came back and I saw he looked like he was upset. Regal was talking to him over in the corner. We were kept in the dark on a lot. Everything was very hush-hush there, and I didn’t know until after he was gone. Even with Gargano—is he gone? Is he not gone? I don’t know. I see he opens his ProWrestlingTees store, so I assume he’s gone. Even when I was there it was like that.”

Adam Cole had finished up with NXT at NXT TakeOver 36 in August. He later signed with AEW and made his debut there at AEW All Out in September. Scotty 2 Hotty later requested and was granted his release from his position last November.