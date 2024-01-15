Scotty 2 Hotty Would Only Wrestle on AEW Dynamite For ‘The Right Reason’, Wants To Elevate Talent

While AEW producer Scotty 2 Hotty recently worked a dark match at a Dynamite taping, he may not appear on television any time soon. In an interview with AEW Unrestricted, Scotty downplayed the idea of appearing on AEW Dynamite unless he is used to elevate other talent. He added that he has no plans on returning to the ring full-time.

He said: “I mean, you know, it was talked about, right? The idea is exciting to me, I just want it to be for the right reason, I want it to be for the right thing. I want to elevate somebody, I want to elevate the show, create a moment, I don’t want it to just be a cold match if we do it. I don’t want to just go out there and have a match. It has to be the right thing. My first job here is to be a coach and producer; I don’t want to split my time doing both. I feel like it hurts my job as a producer.“