Scotty 2 Hotty Worked as a Producer For Last Night’s AEW Taping
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Scotty 2 Hotty, aka Scott Garland, worked last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Albany as a producer and coach. He is said to be working in a tryout capacity and will be around for the next several weeks.
Garland previously worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before leaving in early 2022.
