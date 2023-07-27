wrestling / News

Scotty 2 Hotty Worked as a Producer For Last Night’s AEW Taping

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scotty 2 Hotty Too Cool Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Scotty 2 Hotty, aka Scott Garland, worked last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Albany as a producer and coach. He is said to be working in a tryout capacity and will be around for the next several weeks.

Garland previously worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before leaving in early 2022.

