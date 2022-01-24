Scotty 2 Hotty On Asking To Work With Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez In WWE NXT, ‘Bad Comedy’ In Wrestling

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Scotty 2 Hotty discussed asking to work with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez in WWE NXT, his thoughts on bad comedy in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Scotty 2 Hotty on making his in-ring return and his decision to leave WWE: “The coolest part about it was that it was my choice. That was the goal. It goes back to 2007 when I was released as a wrestler. In 2006, my contract was up. They asked me to sign a three-year deal. I was on the fence for like a month. I wasn’t happy. I was doing dark matches. I was doing matches with the new flavor of the week and not really having fun. I said, ‘The hell with it’, and I ended up signing that three-year deal. A year into that three-year deal, I was released. I told myself, ‘Never again would I do that.’ That’s kind of where I was at this time around. I was not having fun, and I knew it was time to move on. I told myself when I came back that one of my goals was to walk away on my own this time.”

On asking to work with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez in NXT: “I specifically asked for those two. They just needed the confidence. You know how it is, the confidence changes everything. I had never had any women in my class up to that point, and really never again afterward, which is kind of weird. I had them working with guys. I had them working with Ricochet, I had them in there with Marcel, Fabian – Lio Rush was in my class at the time. They just kind of needed to learn to lay their stuff in and not hold back, which they would do with some of those smaller girls. All those guys I mentioned can go. They just needed somebody to lead them and increase their confidence, and that’s what happened.”

On who he worked with on the men’s roster and his thoughts on bad comedy in wrestling: “The Street Profits, for sure. I think you could kind of see the guys I would gravitate to. More of the entertainment guys. Otis, awesome. You can get away with the, as we call it, the “haha” and character stuff up to a point, but then for me personally, I could be jumping around doing my thing and they want to the Worm. But at some point, you have to get serious in there. It can’t be all comedy all the way through. Sometimes, people want to do too much. And there’s nothing worse than bad comedy in wrestling.

