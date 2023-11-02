Scotty 2 Hotty Weighs In On Rhea Ripley & Raquel Rodriguez’s Evolution

Scotty 2 Hotty trained both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez at the WWE Performance Center, and he recently weighed in on their development. Scotty appeared on Wrestling With Johnners for a new interview and during the discussion, he talked about the development of the two women’s stars. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Ripley: “Even from the last time I spoke or saw Rhea to where she’s at right now, just the way she’s grown and developed and the character has taken on a life of its own, that’s what you hope for. Not only as a coach, but as talent that’s what you hope for.”

On both Ripley & Rodriguez’s development: “Sometimes it’s hard to sit down and just kind of rack your brain and come up with something and sometimes you just have to hope that it happens and it’s happened, definitely for Rhea. We see it starting to happen with Raquel where she is starting to take off now.”

On the potential future for the two: “To see what they’re out there doing now is so cool. Both of them, I think they’re both bigger than wrestling. I could definitely see Rhea going on doing movies and Raquel doing movies.”