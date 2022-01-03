Scotty 2 Hotty Thanks GCW & Joey Janela for Die 4 This Match

– As noted, former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (aka Scott Garland) was in action at last night’s GCW Die 4 This event facing Joey Janela, who won the bout. After the match, Scotty tweeted on the matchup, thanking Janela and GCW for giving him his first wrestling match in six years.

Scotty 2 Hotty wrote, “I’m forever thankful to @thebadboyjoeyjanela for pushing my limits at #GCWDie4This. Not only was it my 1st match in 6 yrs at 48 yrs old, but it was easily a highlight of my career. The passion & heart inside of that ring last night will never be forgotten. THANK YOU JOEY & GCW.”

Joey Janela later responded, “What it’s all about folks!” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

