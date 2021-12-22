Scotty 2 Hotty to Face Joey Janela on GCW’s New Year’s Day Show

Scotty 2 Hotty and Joey Janela will do battle on New Year’s Day for GCW. GCW announced that the WWE legend and Janela will face off at their Die 4 This show, which takes place on January 1st and airs on FITE TV:

*NEW YEAR'S DAY UPDATE!* It's happening… Just Signed: JOEY JANELA

vs

SCOTTY 2 HOTTY Plus:

Alex Colon vs JWM

Tracy Williams vs Calvin Tankman

Homicide Returns!