wrestling / News
Scotty 2 Hotty to Face Joey Janela on GCW’s New Year’s Day Show
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
Scotty 2 Hotty and Joey Janela will do battle on New Year’s Day for GCW. GCW announced that the WWE legend and Janela will face off at their Die 4 This show, which takes place on January 1st and airs on FITE TV:
*NEW YEAR'S DAY UPDATE!*
It's happening…
Just Signed:
JOEY JANELA
vs
SCOTTY 2 HOTTY
Plus:
Alex Colon vs JWM
Tracy Williams vs Calvin Tankman
Homicide Returns!
Get Tix:https://t.co/pao4INUnlD
Watch #GCWDie4This LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/vbDbcy0rSB pic.twitter.com/j8mAk0ZRyG
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Why No WWE Performers Sent In Videos For ROH Final Battle
- Rhett Titus on How Austin Aries Farted on Him During His First Day of Wrestling Training
- Matt Hardy Wants the Hardy Boys to Reform and Face Sting and Darby Allin
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley