Scotty 2 Hotty to Face Joey Janela on GCW’s New Year’s Day Show

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Die 4 This

Scotty 2 Hotty and Joey Janela will do battle on New Year’s Day for GCW. GCW announced that the WWE legend and Janela will face off at their Die 4 This show, which takes place on January 1st and airs on FITE TV:

