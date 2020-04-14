Scotty Davis on Why NXT UK Is Not What He Wants Right Now, Says He Still Wants to Build His Name and Brand More

– POST Wrestling and Andrew Thompson recently interviewed OTT No Limits champ Scotty Davis. During the interview, he spoke about his friends working in NXT UK and if he ever sees himself making the transition there. Below are some highlights and audio for the interview that were sent to us by Andrew Thompson.

Davis on the cancellation of Scrappermania 6: “Yeah, Scrappermania is always the highlight of my year, pretty much — like of my wrestling year. Last year, I got to wrestle Jushin Thunder Liger there, but I was so looking forward to this match because me and Omari have so much chemistry and I feel like there was a really good build going into it and people weren’t really sure which way it was gonna go and there was a lot of excitement going into our match and seeing people online saying our match was the match they were looking forward to the most. So I was dieting, like mad. I was going to the gym twice a day and my conditioning was through the roof. I was probably in the best shape I’ve ever been in-in my life and then, three days before the event, I get the call being like — it was the government that issued no events over 500 people and all that, and my heart was sunk. I was like, ‘F*ck,’ because I had bought new gear, new entrance jackets, a whole batch of t-shirts, the whole [nine]. I was fully invested in this show, and yeah. My heart just sunk and then the dieting was gone out the window. I was eating chocolate and all the [snacks] I could find. That was a big hit to me but then, I got a call, the day Scrappermania was supposed to be on. It was Will Ospreay [who] sent me a text and it was about being in the WrestleTalk show over in London two days later, and I was planning to go out there anyway. So, I heard that and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I’d be happy to be a part of it’ and then, went off to London, did that show and it got over 10,000 viewers when the match was on, stuff like that so we got new eyes on me and a positive came from that negative situation.”

On his friends in the NXT UK brand and if any are frustrated: “I see a lot of people in NXT UK, obviously a lot of people who I’m friends with who I’m super happy to see them get the platform to perform in front of. Some swim and some sink. I feel like a lot of people have benefited from it and there’s the few who haven’t. But, I feel… I don’t know. I’m not promoter so I don’t know business-wise. I’m seeing a lot of people do very well from it. Some people who were struggling to find themselves, weren’t really sure who their wrestling character was yet and then they go in and they’re getting advice from the likes of Shawn Michaels and all that and they’re catching on and you can see the progress on NXT UK. As [far] as Jordan [Devlin], when the U.K. [Championship] tournament came around, it brought a whole new level of motivation to him, and it’s a reason why he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world now is because of the motivation that has come from that brand. It wouldn’t be for me right now. I’m not sure it if may at all. Obviously there’s a lot of talks about it and there’s been some talks going back and forth from all the PROGRESS stuff but overall, I feel like I’m so young and, I’d rather build my name up and build my brand up. Then when I do make a big move somewhere, it’s a big deal. Like it’s something to talk about, but in terms of the people who have signed, in terms of the people who are currently training away and doing shows, I’m happy for a lot of them but, obviously there’s some that are frustrated. I’d just say go with your gut and speak out about what you feel you’re worth, pretty much, because that’s a lot of the problem with the lads who are [signed]. They’re not speaking up. They’re not pushing themselves forward, but overall I feel like its been beneficial to a lot of people.”

On his match with Jushin Liger at Scrappermania 5: “And throughout that day, as you were saying, he has no right to be as nice as he does, but… he’s super nice because I was thinking, ‘He’s an old Japanese guy and he’s gonna be a bit difficult to call the match with’ but it was so easy because I was just ready to go up and learn from him. I was ready to do anything he wanted to do. I just wanted to learn from him, and when I asked him about the match and the structure and stuff like that, he told me to come up with the whole match, and then bring it to him and see what he thinks. So then I went off, and I’m there thinking of a match and eventually I put one together, and I go up to him and he’s super happy with it, and he says, ‘Yup! We’ll do that whole match,’ and he slotted some bits in here and there. One of the funniest things he said to me was about a brainbuster on the floor. I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Oh, I protect!’ And I was like, ‘Okay. If I’m gonna trust anybody, I’m gonna trust Liger.’ Obviously it went perfect, but he was so nice. Obviously I won the match and it’s a testament to how nice he is.”