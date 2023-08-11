Scramble Match Added To Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2

Impact Wrestling has announced a Scramble Match for Impact x NJPW: Multiverse United 2. The company announced on this week’s episode that Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI, and Kevin Knight will compete in the match at the August 20th PPV.

The updated card for the show is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Scramble Match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. El Desperado vs. MAO vs. BUSHI vs. Kevin Knight

* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi

* Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards

* Douki vs. Sami Callihan