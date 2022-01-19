Scramble Match Added To Saturday’s The WRLD on GCW

Gamechanger Wrestling has announced a scramble match for their upcoming PPV ‘The WRLD on GCW’ this Saturday in New York. The event happens at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The match will feature Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Grim Reefer, Ninja Mack, Nick Wayne, and Alex Zayne. Meanwhile, GCW also announced Ruckus, Shane Mercer, Dustin Thomas, and Steve Scott for the show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Original ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian

* GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide

* GCW Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (c) vs. TBD

* Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match: Lio Rush vs. Alex Colon vs. Tony Deppen vs. PCO vs. Jordan Oliver

* Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Arez, and Demonic Flamita) vs. Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF)

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

* Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela

* EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne

* Also announced: Psycho Clown, Ruckus, Shane Mercer, Dustin Thomas, Steve Scott and B-Boy