Scramble Match Announced For MLW Fusion in Philadelphia

MLW today announced a Scramble Match: Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano at the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

5 wrestlers! 2 debuts! One fall to a finish! MLW will present its first-ever scramble match!

The scramble match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Willie Mack is calling it the “Summer of the Mack” and in order for it to be locked in as such, South Central LA’s finest will have to out maneuver, out think and out hustle his four adversaries.

Nolo Kitano makes his debut in this scramble match. Embracing a fighter’s code to survive the Bronx, this same code has enabled Nolo to thrive on the northeast wrestling circuit. Now the middleweight eyes his MLW debut as the ultimate test.

Love, Doug is pro wrestling’s cupid. As the heat sizzles into July, this heartbreaker is lusting for a grand debut in MLW. A win in a high-profile scramble match could make the heart flutter.

O’Shay Edwards enters the Scramble Match representing the Bomaye Fight Club. Look for the 6-foot-3 heavyweight to activate rampage mode and decimate the competition as the standout biggest man in the scramble match.

Ken Broadway is all about the cash flow and getting that win to fast track his position in the rankings. A flashy New Yorker known for his innovation, look for Broadway to unleash the Cash Converter, his devasting signature invention that has finished off countless adversaries.

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.