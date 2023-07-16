wrestling / News
Scrypts & Axiom vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima on This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE has confirmed a new tag team match for this week’s edition of NXT TV. Scrypts and Axiom will team up to take on the team of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. Speaking on the matchup, Scrypts tweeted, “As Axiom said, we are not a team..regardless this is about to be a banger.”
Price and Bronco Nima confronted Axiom and Scrypts at last week’s NXT in a backstage promo video to set up the tag team match. Here’s the updated lineup for Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV episode on USA Network:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Scrypts & Axiom vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima
* Tony D’Angelo’s homecoming
TUESDAY on #WWENXT @Lucien_wwe & @BRONCO_WWE make their NXT in-ring debut against the team of @scryptswwe & @Axiom_WWE!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/dP3ucBp3XV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2023
As axiom said, we are not a team..regardless this is about to
Be a banger. https://t.co/MuNaKL4uC9
— scrypts (@scryptswwe) July 16, 2023
