SCRYPTS Says Original Idea For His Character Happened Quickly

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), SCRYPTS spoke about the origin of his character in WWE NXT, which he said came together quickly. So fast, in fact, he wasn’t prepared for it.

He said: “It was a process. Everything happened so quickly that it caught me off guard so I didn’t have the right gear. The masked person that I used wasn’t the best. I was just thrown into the fire. Even though I knew it was coming, it was so ‘bam, bam, bam,’ and I wasn’t ready for it. I was just throwing things at the wall just to see if it could stick. Then, I had a really good conversation with Shawn Michaels and it was like, ‘Let’s be personable, let’s be real,’ and this is the reason I was hired in the first place because of my athletic ability, but also my story. One he said, to the meat and potatoes, ‘let’s tell this story, let’s go real into who is the real Scrypts, who is the real Reggie?’ This is what we’re portraying on TV every day and it feels so natural.”