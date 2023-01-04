SCRYPTS Says His Circus Work Prepared Him For WWE

The former Reggie is now SCRYPTS in WWE NXT, and he recently talked about how his circus performing work aided him in WWE. SCRYPTS was a performer for circuses growing up and worked with Cirque du Soleil before he signed with WWE, and he talked about that experience with the Tapis Rogue! Podcast. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting his start doing circus work: “I started circus at the age of 11 in St. Louis, Missouri. It was something that I did after school that kept me out of trouble … It was an outlet to showcase me and what I love to do, but it also, it was just an escape. An escape from all the poverty, the drugs, the gangs, the crazy stuff from my neighborhood.”

On the transition from circuses to WWE: “It’s so crazy how effortlessly the transition was. In my eyes, I’ve been training for this role for 16 years. Everything I learned in circus helped me prepare and get this spot in WWE.”

On which of the two was more challenging: “Everything that I did in circus was way more difficult. Doing it here is actually a lot easier for me because I have 16 years of performing experience and that’s helping me so much in this field.”